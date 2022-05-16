The Boston Globe / Technology

Our 2023 ranking spotlights leaders who have kept New England’s technology scene vibrant in a challenging climate. The list tells a story about where the local industry stands, where it’s been, and where it’s going.

Steve Fredette

1

President and Cofounder, Toast

Jonathan Grimm

1

Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Toast.org, Toast

Aman Narang

1

Chief Operating Officer, President, and Cofounder, Toast

Jason Robins

2

Chairman, CEO, and Cofounder, DraftKings

Yvonne Hao

3

Secretary of Economic Development, State of Massachusetts

Carmichael Roberts

4

Co-Leader of the Investment Committee, Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Katie Rae

5

CEO and Managing Partner, The Engine

Corey Thomas

6

CEO and Chairman, Rapid7

Yamini Rangan

7

CEO, HubSpot

Dharmesh Shah

7

Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer, HubSpot

Jeremy Allaire

8

CEO, Cofounder, and Chairman, Circle

Niraj Shah

9

CEO and Cofounder, Wayfair

Tye Brady

10

Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

Mikell Taylor

10

Principal Technical Program Manager, Amazon Robotics

Jim Heppelmann

11

CEO, PTC

Melissa Smith

12

Chair, CEO, and President, WEX

Mateo Jaramillo

13

CEO and Cofounder, Form Energy

Bob Mumgaard

14

Cofounder and CEO, Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Stefania Mallett

15

Cofounder and CEO, ezCater

Andrew Bialecki

16

Cofounder and CEO, Klaviyo

Youngme Moon

17

Professor, Harvard Business School

David Frankel

18

Cofounder and General Partner, Founder Collective

Eric Paley

18

Cofounder and General Partner, Founder Collective

Paul English

19

Cofounder and CEO, Boston Venture Studio

Brian Halligan

20

Cofounder and Partner, Propeller Ventures

Aisha Francis

21

President and CEO, Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology

Mike Salguero

22

Cofounder and CEO, ButcherBox

Rick Cohen

23

Chairman and CEO, Symbotic

Siyu Huang

24

Cofounder and CEO, Factorial Energy

Larry Bohn

25

Managing Director, General Catalyst

David Fialkow

25

Cofounder and Managing Director, General Catalyst

Will Ahmed

26

Cofounder and CEO, Whoop

Christopher Ahlberg

27

CEO and Cofounder, Recorded Future

Daniela Rus

28

Director, MIT CSAIL

Mohamad Ali

29

CEO, IDG

Mike Massaro

30

CEO, Flywire

Ed Park

31

Cofounder and CEO, Devoted Health

Maxim Lobovsky

32

Cofounder and CEO, Formlabs

Rana el Kaliouby

33

Cofounder and CEO, Affectiva (Smart Eye)

Tadeu Carneiro

34

CEO and Chairman, Boston Metal

Wardah Inam

35

Cofounder and CEO, Overjet

Kent Bennett

36

Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners

Conor Walsh

37

Professor, Harvard University

Rajia Abdelaziz

38

Cofounder and CEO, invisaWear

Yasmin Cruz Ferrine

39

Cofounder and General Partner, Visible Hands

Bill Aulet

40

Managing Director, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship

Dave Balter

41

CEO, Flipside Crypto

Laura Major

42

Chief Technology Officer, Motional

David Beisel

43

Cofounder and Partner, NextView Ventures

Rob Go

43

Cofounder and Partner, NextView Ventures

Jason Jacobs

44

Founder and Partner, MCJ Collective

Jennifer Lum

45

Cofounder and Managing Partner, Biospring Partners

Josh Aviv

46

Founder and CEO, SparkCharge

Molly White

47

Writer, Web3 is Going Just Great

Michael Farid

48

Vice President of Automation, Spyce (Sweetgreen)

David Chang

49

General Manager of "Expert Network", Hunt Club

Frances Frei

50

Cofounder, The Leadership Consortium

Anne Morriss

50

Cofounder, The Leadership Consortium