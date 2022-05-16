Tech Power Players 50
Our 2023 ranking spotlights leaders who have kept New England’s technology scene vibrant in a challenging climate. The list tells a story about where the local industry stands, where it’s been, and where it’s going.
1
Steve Fredette
President and Cofounder, Toast
1
Jonathan Grimm
Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Toast.org, Toast
1
Aman Narang
Chief Operating Officer, President, and Cofounder, Toast
2
Jason Robins
Chairman, CEO, and Cofounder, DraftKings
3
Yvonne Hao
Secretary of Economic Development, State of Massachusetts
4
Carmichael Roberts
Co-Leader of the Investment Committee, Breakthrough Energy Ventures
5
Katie Rae
CEO and Managing Partner, The Engine
6
Corey Thomas
CEO and Chairman, Rapid7
7
Yamini Rangan
CEO, HubSpot
7
Dharmesh Shah
Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer, HubSpot
8
Jeremy Allaire
CEO, Cofounder, and Chairman, Circle
9
Niraj Shah
CEO and Cofounder, Wayfair
10
Tye Brady
Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics
10
Mikell Taylor
Principal Technical Program Manager, Amazon Robotics
11
Jim Heppelmann
CEO, PTC
12
Melissa Smith
Chair, CEO, and President, WEX
13
Mateo Jaramillo
CEO and Cofounder, Form Energy
14
Bob Mumgaard
Cofounder and CEO, Commonwealth Fusion Systems
15
Stefania Mallett
Cofounder and CEO, ezCater
16
Andrew Bialecki
Cofounder and CEO, Klaviyo
17
Youngme Moon
Professor, Harvard Business School
18
David Frankel
Cofounder and General Partner, Founder Collective
18
Eric Paley
Cofounder and General Partner, Founder Collective
19
Paul English
Cofounder and CEO, Boston Venture Studio
20
Brian Halligan
Cofounder and Partner, Propeller Ventures
21
Aisha Francis
President and CEO, Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology
22
Mike Salguero
Cofounder and CEO, ButcherBox
23
Rick Cohen
Chairman and CEO, Symbotic
24
Siyu Huang
Cofounder and CEO, Factorial Energy
25
Larry Bohn
Managing Director, General Catalyst
25
David Fialkow
Cofounder and Managing Director, General Catalyst
26
Will Ahmed
Cofounder and CEO, Whoop
27
Christopher Ahlberg
CEO and Cofounder, Recorded Future
28
Daniela Rus
Director, MIT CSAIL
29
Mohamad Ali
CEO, IDG
30
Mike Massaro
CEO, Flywire
31
Ed Park
Cofounder and CEO, Devoted Health
32
Maxim Lobovsky
Cofounder and CEO, Formlabs
33
Rana el Kaliouby
Cofounder and CEO, Affectiva (Smart Eye)
34
Tadeu Carneiro
CEO and Chairman, Boston Metal
35
Wardah Inam
Cofounder and CEO, Overjet
36
Kent Bennett
Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners
37
Conor Walsh
Professor, Harvard University
38
Rajia Abdelaziz
Cofounder and CEO, invisaWear
39
Yasmin Cruz Ferrine
Cofounder and General Partner, Visible Hands
40
Bill Aulet
Managing Director, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship
41
Dave Balter
CEO, Flipside Crypto
42
Laura Major
Chief Technology Officer, Motional
43
David Beisel
Cofounder and Partner, NextView Ventures
43
Rob Go
Cofounder and Partner, NextView Ventures
44
Jason Jacobs
Founder and Partner, MCJ Collective
45
Jennifer Lum
Cofounder and Managing Partner, Biospring Partners
46
Josh Aviv
Founder and CEO, SparkCharge
47
Molly White
Writer, Web3 is Going Just Great
48
Michael Farid
Vice President of Automation, Spyce (Sweetgreen)
49
David Chang
General Manager of "Expert Network", Hunt Club
50
Frances Frei
Cofounder, The Leadership Consortium
50
Anne Morriss
Cofounder, The Leadership Consortium
The Empire Strikes Back. The Godfather, Part II. Aliens.
Every great sequel does something special. It expands the universe of the original, taking you somewhere new and different. It drives the franchise forward, introducing new characters, settings, and time periods (think Yoda, the young Vito Corleone, any scene with Bill Paxton). It also stands firmly on its own.
So it is with the Globe’s second annual Tech Power Players 50 — our list of the most influential, and interesting, people in the New England technology scene, as ranked by Globe journalists and an external advisory committee. The goal of the original list was to celebrate the local tech community, and tell its story, by highlighting the biggest names and trends in the industry. This year, those names and trends have evolved.
The theme for 2023 is resilience. It’s been a challenging year for the industry, with layoffs, hiring freezes, the venture capital slowdown, crypto meltdowns, you name it. But the people and companies on this year’s list have helped New England thrive in the face of adversity. They’ve built billion-dollar companies, led key institutions, mentored newcomers, advanced the state of the art, and helped make the industry more diverse and equitable. They come from sectors like software, AI, cybersecurity, climate tech, venture capital, and education.
And while it advances the themes of the original, this year’s list stands on its own as a snapshot of who’s who in local innovation. These are the people you’ll want to know if you are starting out, or if you’ve been working in tech for decades. These are the people who are creating the future.
–Business Editor, Gregory T. Huang
Explore the full Tech Power Players feature here.
Methodology
The honorees reflect the breadth of the industry from venture capital to entrepreneurs, from startups to big companies, from universities to mentorship programs. The tech areas include software, cybersecurity, AI and robotics, climate tech, health tech, and crypto. (Biotech was generally excluded.)
We ranked them by their economic impact and influence in the tech community, with consideration given to efforts in mentorship, diversity, and equity. We prioritized recent achievements, particularly in the past year. In some cases, we chose to honor more than one person from the same company in one slot.
For each candidate, two aspects were weighted equally: (1) their business impact in terms of value created (revenues, company valuations, number of jobs) and other economic considerations, and (2) their broader influence in the tech community in terms of ideas, reputation, mentorship, and efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The advisory committee, Globe newsroom, and general public submitted over 200 nominations. The committee scored all candidates and passed their recommendations to the Globe’s team of business and technology journalists. The top 50 slots were ranked based on an internal process that included segmenting the list by sectors. (Some members of the committee were included on the list; these decisions were made by the Globe staff alone.)
Advisory Committee
The Globe convened 10 local leaders in business and technology to serve as advisers for the list:
Mohamad Ali, CEO, IDG
Kent Bennett, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners
Desh Deshpande, Chairman, Sparta Group; Trustee, Deshpande Foundation
Kim Driscoll, Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Paul English, CEO, Boston Venture Studio
Linda Henry, CEO, Boston Globe Media Partners
Scott Kirsner, Correspondent, The Boston Globe
Youngme Moon, Professor, Harvard Business School
Eric Paley, Managing Partner, Founder Collective
Katie Rae, CEO, The Engine
